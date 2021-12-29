Crossbow review ‘bittersweet’: Victim
A campaigner whose partner was murdered by a crossbow-wielding neighbour said it was “bittersweet” that ownership rules will be reviewed following an incident at Windsor Castle.
Home Secretary Priti Patel has ordered the Home Office to look at strengthening controls on owning the lethal weapons.
The decision comes after a 19-year-old man was arrested at Windsor Castle on Christmas Day while allegedly in possession of a crossbow. The Metropolitan Police said the man had been sectioned under the Mental Health Act.
Police are also reviewing a video that appears to show a masked figure in a dark hoodie holding a crossbow and addressing the camera with a distorted voice, saying they wanted to “assassinate the Queen” in a “revenge” mission.
Laura Sugden, 31, has been calling for a review of the ownership laws after she was shot with a crossbow and her partner, Shane Gilmer, was murdered by their neighbour in January 2018.
The local government worker said the home secretary had told her in the summer that she would not review the legislation.
Ms Sugden said: “It’s bittersweet, if I am honest. I am delighted to hear Priti Patel is going to review the current rules, I’m just saddened that Shane’s death and everyone else before and after were not enough for her to look into it.”