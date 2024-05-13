Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The PSNI has removed a body from a beach in north down for a post-mortem examination.

Police have not yet given any indication as to whether they are treating the incident as suspicious.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The body of a woman found on the beach at Seafront Road in Holywood on Monday 13th May has been removed from the scene and a post mortem examination and formal identification will be carried out in due course.”

North Down DUP MLA Stephen Dunne has expressed his shock and concern following the discovery of a woman’s body on a beach in Cultra, County Down.

Police at the scene after the discovery of a woman's body on a Co Down beach. In a brief statement this morning, a PSNI spokesperson said the body was found on the beach at Seafront Road in Holywood, on Monday, May 13.

Mr Dunne said: “‘I was shocked by the news that a woman’s body had been discovered on a quiet beach in Cultra. Our thoughts and prayers are with this woman’s family and friends at this most difficult time.

"The local community is naturally concerned by these events but we must allow the local PSNI to carry out its investigations without unnecessary speculation. I would encourage anyone that may have information that will assist the Police in their investigations to come forward immediately.”

Alliance MLA Andrew Muir said on social media that he was “shocked and saddened to learn that a body has been found on the beach at Cultra”.