Cultra body find: PSNI issue statement after removing woman's body from beach in Holywood
Police have not yet given any indication as to whether they are treating the incident as suspicious.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “The body of a woman found on the beach at Seafront Road in Holywood on Monday 13th May has been removed from the scene and a post mortem examination and formal identification will be carried out in due course.”
North Down DUP MLA Stephen Dunne has expressed his shock and concern following the discovery of a woman’s body on a beach in Cultra, County Down.
Mr Dunne said: “‘I was shocked by the news that a woman’s body had been discovered on a quiet beach in Cultra. Our thoughts and prayers are with this woman’s family and friends at this most difficult time.
"The local community is naturally concerned by these events but we must allow the local PSNI to carry out its investigations without unnecessary speculation. I would encourage anyone that may have information that will assist the Police in their investigations to come forward immediately.”
Alliance MLA Andrew Muir said on social media that he was “shocked and saddened to learn that a body has been found on the beach at Cultra”.
He added: “If anyone has any information that may help the police with their investigations, please contact PSNI. My thoughts are with the family and loved ones at this distressing time.”