Sergeant Joseph Campbell was shot dead outside Cushendall RUC station in 1977.

The policeman's family believe rogue elements of the security forces colluded with UVF killer Robin Jackson to kill the 49-year-old father of eight.

A coroner appointed to hold an inquest into the controversial killing acknowledged on Tuesday it could be 18 months before the substantive elements of the evidence about the shooting are heard.

Sergeant Joseph Campbell's widow, Rosemary, is set to get an opportunity to address a coroner in advance of the fuller inquest hearing

The inquest was ordered in 2016 by Northern Ireland's then attorney general John Larkin KC.

A preliminary hearing took place in Belfast on Tuesday as peers in London resumed consideration of contentious draft Government laws that would prevent further inquests related to the Troubles from commencing.

A barrister for the Campbell family asked coroner Patrick McGurgan to consider opening the case in the coming weeks and months to allow relatives, including Mr Campbell's widow Rosemary, to give evidence.

Karen Quinlivan KC said such a modular approach could see the case adjourned after a short hearing period and then resumed when the remainder of the evidence was ready to be heard.

Ms Quinlivan said the family also wanted evidence from some civilian witnesses to be heard as soon as possible as she stressed the age and ill-health of some witnesses was a factor.

Mr McGurgan said if he adopted a modular approach it would be on the understanding that "we're at least a year or a year and a half away before I get back to it".

The family's barrister replied: "Yes, they do understand but there's nonetheless an anxiety, there's a sense that evidence is being lost as time passes.

"That's the reality, I know, with other inquests as well. But this is obviously a very old case and there's just a sense of anxiety that we make as much progress as we can, even if it wasn't all smooth sailing in terms of moving sequentially from one module to the next."

Peter Coll KC, representing the PSNI, said he would need to seek instructions from the police as to their position on a modular format.

"I think at the moment it's perhaps just slightly too early to make a decision about a modular approach," he said.

"That decision may be able to be made relatively soon, but perhaps not just immediately."

Mr Coll said his personal view was that a modular approach was not necessarily an "absolute panacea to all concerns".

"Sometimes it can give rise to further complications," he said.

"I understand in this case, this is a case of some vintage, as indeed are many other of the inquests that are currently being managed, and I entirely understand and empathise with the family's concern to make progress and to have the case dealt with as quickly as possible.

"On a human level, one entirely understands that."

Mr Coll suggested that an early hearing might be possible if it only dealt with non-controversial evidence.

Counsel to the coroner Ian Skelt KC said such an opening hearing would have to be limited to non-contentious witnesses.

Coroner Mr McGurgan said court availability would need to be determined and other preparatory obstacles overcome. But he said he was provisionally willing to work towards a modular approach with an early opening hearing.

"My preliminary view is that we will approach this matter by hearing certainly from the widow and some family members, initially in a short space of time," he said.

"I am willing to work with everyone and try and arrange dates that may be of assistance to the family."

In 2014, an investigation by the Police Ombudsman found RUC Special Branch was aware of a threat against Mr Campbell but failed to inform him.

The Ombudsman also identified a series of investigative failings by the police.