Customers of 27 brothels raided by PSNI in sex trafficking operation will be 'frightened' that police are going through their mobile phone records, says former Assistant Chief Constable Alan McQuillan
A former Assistant Chief Constable says that customers of the 27 brothels raided by the PSNI last week may be "frightened" to discover that the police will now be checking their phone activity.
Buying sex has been a criminal offence in Northern Ireland since 2015 and the PSNI confirmed to the News Letter this week that they have made over 76 related arrests for the offence since it went onto the statute books.
Last week 150 PSNI officers raided 27 brothels across NI as part of a nine-month operation spanning the British Isles. Police said many of the suspected trafficking victims involved were originally from Brazil, and were "exploited" in brothels in Newry, Armagh, Dungannon, Omagh, Cookstown, Londonderry, Coleraine, Belfast, Aughnacloy, Ballymena and Portrush.
Following the raids, the News Letter asked the PSNI if it planned to analyze the mobile phones seized in the operations to see who had been booking appointments with them.
Detective Chief Inspector Ciara Mullan, from Organised Crime Branch replied that they are now analysing the mobiles.
“A number of mobile devices were seized as part of the action against an organised crime group responsible for trafficking people into and around Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland," she said. "These are currently being examined."
There have been 76 arrests for offences of Paying for Sexual Services since the legislation was introduced in June 2015, she said.
She confirmed that one 51-year-old man was arrested at one of the brothels on suspicion of paying for sexual services, and was granted bail to return at a later date.
It was not unusual that only one suspected buyer was arrested, as the raids took place at 9:30am, police said.
Former PSNI ACC Alan McQuillan told the News Letter that customers of the 27 brothels may now be concerned about being subject to police investigation.
"Some of them, with all the publicity, may now be frightened," he said. "All their mobile numbers and text messages will be uploaded to PSNI systems.
"Detectives will be looking at all of that and seeing who these people are and what they were doing. Some of them may have blocked their numbers when calling the brothels, but the PSNI has the ability to get their phone records despite this. And the PSNI will want to know where those calls came from."
If the police focussed more on seeking high profile convictions of the customer base for sex trafficking victims, it could have a significant impact on the business model, he suggests.
"It might make the punters think again, which is the whole purpose of the legislation."
And this in turn would impact on the income of the crime gangs controlling them, he says.
"We know most prostution in Northern Ireland is controlled by organised criminals such as UVF, UDA, INLA / Real IRA.”
He adds: "Overall, for me personally, the best strategy is to rescue these women who are trafficked into this, as they have the most hellish life."
But likening their plight to victims of serious domestic abuse, he adds that “the [police] focus should be on the customers as well”.
He does not believe it would be “particularly” resource intensive to prosecute 40 to 50 customers per year, he added.