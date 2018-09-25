Cyclist ‘slaloming’ on busy Co Armagh road arrested

A cyclist who was ‘slaloming’ on a busy Co Armagh road has been arrested.

He almost clipped some vehicles who had to take evasive action on the Lurgan Road, Portadown on Sunday.

Spotted by local PSNI crews, he was arrested for cycling whilst unfit through drink or drugs.

Police reminded the public that it doesn’t matter if it is two or for wheels it is still illegal and dangerous if you get on a bike drunk or on drugs.

“You’re putting yourself at significant risk. You put the lives of other road users at risk, however in a collision with a car you are far and away more likely to come off worse,” said PSNI Craigavon on their Facebook page.