Damien Heagney murder investigation: Police find suspected human remains in Co Tyrone reservoir

Specialist officers, divers and dogs performed a search of the reservoir area in Cappagh on Wednesday.
The suspected remains have been taken away for examination, and inquiries are ongoing, police said.
On July 19, police received a report that Mr Heagney, from Cookstown, Co Tyrone, was missing and established that he was last seen on New Year’s Eve.
A £20,000 reward has been offered for information about Mr Heagney’s disappearance and murder.
Police also revealed that Mr Heagney’s pet Rottweiler dog is missing.
Making an appeal for information earlier on Wednesday, Detective Chief Inspector Rachel Wilson said: “On July 19, police received a report that Damien was missing.
“After carrying out a series of inquiries, we have now launched a murder investigation.
“Damien is 47 years of age, around 5′ 10” tall, of stocky build and has links to the Tyrone area.
“The investigation team, with support from specialist colleagues, have to date searched three residential properties in the Tyrone area.
“A number of items have been taken away for further examination.
“A 50-year-old man arrested on August 6 on suspicion of murder was later released on bail pending further inquiries.”
Ms Wilson added: “I want to make the following appeal. Damien was last seen in the Dromore area in the early hours of December 31. I want to appeal to anyone who saw Damien at any stage to contact us.
“We have recovered his vehicle, a grey BMW FX6 6JXR which is currently being examined.
“We have also identified another vehicle of interest, a white Citroen Berlingo van, registration number LM58 UVW.
“We know that the Citroen van travelled in the Tyrone and Fermanagh areas between Friday December 31 and Friday January 7. I would like to hear from anyone who saw this van during that time period.”
“I would appeal for anyone who has any information surrounding Damien’s disappearance and murder to contact Major Investigation Team detectives on 101 quoting reference 1058 of 19/07/22.”