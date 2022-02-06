Daughter of IRA victim Jean McConville to sue Sinn Fein

Mother-of-ten Jean McConville

Helen McKendry said she “lost everything” when her widowed mother was abducted from their home in west Belfast in 1972, murdered and secretly buried.

Husband Seamus McKendry said they are pursing Sinn Fein through the civil courts as they believe Sinn Fein acted as “the political wing” of the IRA during the Troubles.

Speaking to the News Letter, he said: “We will take them for huge compensation if possible.”

For almost 30 years the IRA denied any involvement and refused to reveal where the mother-of-ten was buried.

Mrs McConville’s remains were discovered in 2003 at a beach in Co Louth after a storm washed away part of an embankment.

The McKendry’s hope to raise enough money through a www.gofundme page to instigate legal proceedings.

The message accompanying the online appeal states: “On the 7th December 1972 my 37-year-old mother was taken from my life – abducted, tortured and murdered – her battered body secretly hidden for 31yrs until accidentally discovered by a stranger.

“Myself and my nine siblings, the youngest being six-year old twins, were left destitute and terrified”.

“Mum’s grotesque murder and disappearance was carried out by IRA thugs, masquerading as freedom fighters who claimed that my mother, who knew nothing of their activities, had passed on information to the security forces.”

Mrs McKendry describes that allegation as “a ludicrous farce to justify the barbarity.”

Mrs McKendry added: “With mum’s death I lost everything – childhood, safety, education and my dreams of becoming a midwife, a career I dreamed of.”

Approaching 8.30pm on Sunday night the amount of money raised had surpassed £6,500 – having started Sunday morning with less than £300.

A separate note on the fund-raising page states: “Remember friends it doesn’t matter what sum you donate (minimum is £1) as every little bit counts”.

When Mrs McConville’s remains were examined it was discovered that she had been shot in the head.

No one has ever been convicted in connection with Mrs McConville’s disappearance, however, one man was in 2019 acquitted of soliciting the murder when the main source of evidence – contained within the Boston College tapes – was deemed inadmissible by the judge.

Speaking to the News Letter, Seamus McKendry said that had his wife not been so badly affected by her mum’s disappearance she would have been able to pursue her dream career as a midwife, potentially earning more than £1 million during those lost years.

He also said that speaking out about the murder has cost his family dear over the years in many other ways. We’ve had all the threats, the kids were beaten up, the car was wrecked.

“I’m sure I’ll get a bit of animosity about this but I don’t care,” he said.

The government files on Mrs McConville’s murder will be closed for almost 90 years, rather than the more usual 30-year rule for many Troubles-era files.

Jean McConville was one of a number of people believed to have been abducted, murdered and secretly buried by republicans over a number of years.

According to the Independent Commission for the Location of Victims Remains (ICLVR), four bodies are still actively being sought.

Captain Robert Nairac who was abducted from a south Armagh pub in May 1977, Columba McVeigh, 19, from Donaghmore in Co Tyrone who disappeared in October 1975, Joseph Lynskey from the Beechmount area of west Belfast who went missing during the summer of 1972, and Seamus Maguire from Lurgan who was only added to the ICLVR list last week. Mr Maguire went missing around 1973/1974.

According to the ICLVR websites: “Over the course of Troubles in Northern Ireland there were 17 people who ‘disappeared’.

“The Provisional IRA has admitted responsibility for 13 victims, mostly in a statement issued in 1999. One victim was admitted to by the INLA. No attribution has been given to the others.”

The statement adds: “To date, the remains of thirteen of the Disappeared have been recovered, eleven of whom have been recovered through the ICLVR’s efforts.

“The overriding priority for the ICLVR is to return the remains of the victims to their families in order that they can receive a dignified burial.”

Sinn Fein has not yet responded to a request for comment.

