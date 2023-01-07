Daughter of woman murdered by IRA challenges Sinn Fein over its opposition to violence against women

Aileen Quinton, whose parent Alberta was one of 12 lives people slain in the Enniskillen Bomb, accused Sinn Fein of "nauseating" double standards by endorsing the republican movement's actions in the past while condemning violence visited on women in the present.According to the Conflict Archive on the Internet (CAIN) website, the Provisional IRA murdered some 138 females during the course of its campaign, out of 1,705 lives overall.This do not include IRA murders which went unclaimed (or which were claimed under cover names).Ms Quinton made her comments after Sinn Fein's regional leader Michelle O'Neill organised a vigil for fatal stabbing victim Natalie McNally on Thursday.At the vigil Ms O'Neill said that "we need to remember all victims of gender-based violence" and called for anyone with information to go to police.And in advance of the gathering Ms O'Neill had issued a statement saying: "She was in her home where she should have been safe. "Her death is the latest in the long and terrible number of murders inflicted on women. There should be zero tolerance of gender-based violence but also of the culture and attitudes that drive and normalise this violence."Ms Quinton said that it is "nauseating" to hear such double standards from Sinn Fein - and also to see their stance go unchallenged.She noted that six months earlier Ms O'Neill declared there had been "no alternative" to the IRA's armed campaign."Jean McConville - her life mattered," said Ms Quinton, recalling one of the IRA's most notorious unsolved murder victims. "I like to oppose not just all women being murdered, but all people being murdered. Murdering people is wrong."[It's not just about] Sinn Fein and highlighting their hypocrisy; it's actually a challenge to all those who'd give them any credence for their stance. "They need to actually catch themselves on and take a look at themselves."And exactly the same argument applies to the likes of the PUP on the loyalist side of the divide too, she said.She also objected to Sinn Fein's recent expressions of support for striking nurses, noting the IRA hurt plenty of them too."How many nurses did they murder?" she asked."In the Enniskillen bomb they murdered two retired nurses and a trainee nurse."All murdered in one bomb, that apparently there was 'no alternative' to."Sinn Fein was contacted about Ms Quinton's comments, but no response had been received at time of writing.