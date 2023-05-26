DCI John Caldwell: Eleven people, aged between 21 and 72 years old, arrested

PSNI Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell was shot multiple times at a sports complex in Omagh, Co Tyrone in February in an attack linked to dissident republicans.

Nine men and two women, aged between 21 and 72 years old, were arrested on Friday morning under the Terrorism Act in Omagh and Coalisland in Co Tyrone. The PSNI said it had carried out a “significant search and arrest operation”. The suspects have been taken to the PSNI’s serious crime suite in Musgrave police station in Belfast for questioning.

Mr Caldwell was seriously injured after he was shot several times at the sports centre after coaching a youth football team. His son had been with him as he loaded footballs into the boot of his car when the gunmen approached.

