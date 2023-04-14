DCI John Caldwell: Properties searched as part of probe into detective shooting

Following the searches, a man was arrested on suspicion of drugs offences and possession of criminal property. He was later released on bail.

Mr Caldwell was left with life-changing injuries after the shooting in Co Tyrone earlier this year.

The New IRA, an armed dissident republican group opposed to the peace process, has been blamed for the attack on the high-profile officer.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Detectives investigating the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell on February 22 in Omagh carried out searches of two properties in the Greater Belfast area earlier today, Friday April 14.”