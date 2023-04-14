News you can trust since 1737
DCI John Caldwell: Properties searched as part of probe into detective shooting

Detectives investigating the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell in Northern Ireland have searched two properties in greater Belfast.

By Jonathan McCambridge
Published 14th Apr 2023, 16:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 17:32 BST

Following the searches, a man was arrested on suspicion of drugs offences and possession of criminal property. He was later released on bail.

Mr Caldwell was left with life-changing injuries after the shooting in Co Tyrone earlier this year.

The New IRA, an armed dissident republican group opposed to the peace process, has been blamed for the attack on the high-profile officer.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell was left with life-changing injuries after the shooting in Co Tyrone earlier this year
Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell was left with life-changing injuries after the shooting in Co Tyrone earlier this year
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Detectives investigating the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell on February 22 in Omagh carried out searches of two properties in the Greater Belfast area earlier today, Friday April 14.”

Prime minister Rishi Sunak visited Mr Caldwell in hospital this week.