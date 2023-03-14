The 45-year-old man was arrested in the Belfast area under the Terrorism Act on Tuesday evening.

He was taken to Musgrave serious crime suite in the city for questioning.

Detective Chief Inspector Caldwell was shot a number of times at a sports complex in Omagh, Co Tyrone, after coaching a youth football team.

Detective Chief Superintendent John Caldwell, who was shot in Omagh after coaching a youth football team.

He remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital.

Police have launched an attempted murder investigation.

They have described the dissident republican group the New IRA as their main line of inquiry.

Eight men have been arrested in connection with the attempted murder. All eight were released following questioning.