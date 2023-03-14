News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
34 minutes ago Reddit users frustrated after social media site goes down
1 hours ago Russian jet intercepts and collides with US drone over Black Sea
1 hours ago Lindsay Lohan announces pregnancy with first child
2 hours ago The Sims fans left disappointed after update causes server issues
2 hours ago Russian jet intercepts and collides with US drone over Black Sea
7 hours ago Eleanor Williams jailed after fabricating sexual abuse claims

DCI John Caldwell shooting: Tenth man arrested in probe after shooting of senior detective in Omagh by 'New IRA'

A tenth arrest has been made by police investigating the shooting of senior detective John Caldwell in Northern Ireland last month.

By Rebecca Black
Published 14th Mar 2023, 20:51 GMT- 1 min read

The 45-year-old man was arrested in the Belfast area under the Terrorism Act on Tuesday evening.

He was taken to Musgrave serious crime suite in the city for questioning.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Detective Chief Inspector Caldwell was shot a number of times at a sports complex in Omagh, Co Tyrone, after coaching a youth football team.

Detective Chief Superintendent John Caldwell, who was shot in Omagh after coaching a youth football team.
Detective Chief Superintendent John Caldwell, who was shot in Omagh after coaching a youth football team.
Detective Chief Superintendent John Caldwell, who was shot in Omagh after coaching a youth football team.
Most Popular

He remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital.

Police have launched an attempted murder investigation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They have described the dissident republican group the New IRA as their main line of inquiry.

Eight men have been arrested in connection with the attempted murder. All eight were released following questioning.

Meanwhile, a 25-year-old man was arrested in connection with the claim of responsibility by the New IRA around the shooting. He was also released after questioning.