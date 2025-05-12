Decision on lawsuit over alleged PSNI sectarianism not 'dropped' but 'deferred' says solicitor

​​There is uncertainty over the future of a legal claim about alleged sectarian behaviour within the PSNI's Tactical Support Group (TSG).

Solicitor Kevin Winters of KRW Law has told the News Letter that any legal action seeking damages over the issue has merely been "deferred", and has not been "dropped".

It is the latest development in the saga of 'Sean' – a former member of the TSG who alleged that he encountered anti-Catholic sectarianism within the unit.

This has been strongly denied by scores of his former colleagues.

A silhouette of a PSNI riot control officer during disorder in Belfast

Sean (a pseudonym) is now retired. He made his accusations in The Belfast Telegraph in March.

Shortly afterwards, the paper reported that the PSNI was being "sued by four Catholic officers over sectarianism", with Mr Winters quoted as saying: "He [Sean] feels strongly enough about it to take a stand and in doing so hopefully contribute to making a culture change."

At the Policing Board last week, the chief constable Jon Boutcher had said that, having met Sean in person, “I've no concerns that the blacks [his TSG unit], the officers, his colleagues, acted in a sectarian way towards him". He added that Sean was a "thoroughly decent" man.

Mr Boutcher also said “there is no legal case or ongoing investigation” concerning the sectarianism claims - something which was interpreted by some as meaning that the legal claim had been dropped.

Last week, Mr Winters was quoted as saying that Sean stood by his allegations, but that “there was no evidence of any overt sectarianism ... Sean explained that it was very much nuanced and understated”.

Jon Burrows, the former head of PSNI disciple branch, told the News Letter that this was “puzzling” because Sean had alleged that the phrase “fenian b******s” was used – something which Mr Burrows described as “extremely blatant overt sectarianism”.

Mr Winters has now told the News Letter: "Sean's narrative hasn't changed therefore there is nothing to retract.

"As a result of certain assurances given at a meeting with the chief constable any decision on taking a damages case has been deferred. As no case has ever been lodged it follows no case has been 'dropped'.

"The meeting with the Chief Constable was private and confidential therefore we are not at liberty to comment on what was discussed suffice to say that the engagement was productive and insightful on steps to be taken to address any allegations of discrimination generally."

The question of how there could have been no evidence of "overt sectarianism" if Sean was standing over his original claims was unaddressed.

The TSG is the PSNI’s riot squad.

In a letter in the News Letter in April, 43 former TSG officers voiced their “utter rejection” of the idea “that any sectarian or bullying behaviour occurred in our team”.

They said: “There was no sectarian culture in our team and we also fully supported Sean through personal and professional challenges.

"Our TSG was renowned across the PSNI for its professionalism, internal cohesion and community sensitivity… the attack on our collective integrity has been a serious one.