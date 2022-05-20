Decrease in number of people who feel PSNI ‘keeping them safe’

Although the report – Perceptions of Paramilitarism in NI – found that an increasing number of people say they are confident in reporting crime and anti-social behaviour, only 45% of adults strongly agreed or agreed that the “PSNI keeps their area safe”.

The number of young people who feel the PSNI is keeping their area safe dropped from 55.2% in 2017 to 37.9% in 2020.

The report was commissioned by the Department of Justice and is based on the findings from ‘Northern Ireland Life & Times Survey 2017 to 2020’, and findings from the ‘Young Life & Times Survey 2017 to 2020’.

PSNI officers on patrol in the Holyland area of south Belfast. Picture:: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

In terms of the influence paramilitaries continue to have in our communities, there was a general upward trend in the number of adults who felt that paramilitary groups contribute to crime, drug-dealing and anti-social behaviour – up from 22% to 26.5%.

However, a decreasing proportion (2.9% down from 5.4%) strongly agreed or agreed however that paramilitary groups help keep their area safe.

Responding to the report, Deputy Chief Constable Mark Hamilton said he welcomed its publication and that the PSNI would take time “to study and learn from” it.

Mr Hamilton said: “Understanding how the public perceive policing, what they feel we are doing well and where we need to do better, is invaluable to us as a police service.

“We actively engage with young people across Northern Ireland to promote a practical and positive understanding of the Police Service of Northern Ireland and help build positive community relationships.

“We do this through strategic forums and, at a neighbourhood level, we have a number of key youth engagement projects with schools, sporting organisations and the Youth Volunteer Academy.

“In our Children and Young People’s strategy the continued development of engagement with young people is a key theme to ensure we get a better understanding of the needs of young people in policing.”

Mr Hamilton added: “Keeping people safe remains our priority and it is encouraging that in the Northern Ireland Policing Board’s NI Policing Plan Survey 2022 published last week, 92% of respondents said they feel safe in their community. Similarly 90% said that they feel confident contacting police and that 75% feel we are effective at keeping their community safe.

“We do not take our community’s support for granted so from our perspective there is always work to be done to maintain and build upon that confidence.