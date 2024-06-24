Deliberate ignition of telecommunications mast off Distillery Street in west Belfast treated as arson
Around 12.15am, police were advised by NI Fire and Rescue Service that its crews were battling a mast fire off Distillery Street.
Officers assisted by closing part of the city-bound Westlink for a number of hours to ensure public safety.
Sergeant Peter Tew said: “We are treating this fire, which caused extensive damage to this mast which remains upright, as arson. Our enquiries are continuing today. We’d ask that anyone with information or who would have dash-cam or doorbell video footage covering this area contact us on 101 quoting 17 24/06/24.”
A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”