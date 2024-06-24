Deliberate ignition of telecommunications mast off Distillery Street in west Belfast treated as arson

NIFRS

Police are appealing for information relating to the deliberate ignition of a telecommunications mast in west Belfast in the early hours of today, Monday 24th June.

Around 12.15am, police were advised by NI Fire and Rescue Service that its crews were battling a mast fire off Distillery Street.

Officers assisted by closing part of the city-bound Westlink for a number of hours to ensure public safety.

Sergeant Peter Tew said: “We are treating this fire, which caused extensive damage to this mast which remains upright, as arson. Our enquiries are continuing today. We’d ask that anyone with information or who would have dash-cam or doorbell video footage covering this area contact us on 101 quoting 17 24/06/24.”