Dervock man sentenced to nine years for 'frenzied attack' stabbing two brothers in Co Antrim village
Paul Raymond Hamilton, of Church View, admitted committing attempted murder and grievous bodily harm with intent. At Antrim Crown Court today (27th), he was ordered to spend four years of his sentence behind bars, with a further five and a half on licence.
His victims, David and Samuel McConaghie, were attacked in an altercation outside a pub in the Carncullagh Road area – one of them repeatedly stabbed in the back after falling when attempting to flee, the other badly hurt when trying to intervene and save his brother.
According to police Detective Inspector Gareth Lavery, Hamilton had previously threatened to stab David and burn his house down.
On the night of July 30, 2023, the men got into an altercation outside the pub; David tried to run but fell, and Hamilton fell on him, stabbing him in the back as he lay on the ground. The prone man suffered a broken arm and multiple stab wounds to the lower back.
Attempting to intervene, Samuel was also stabbed repeatedly suffering what police said are “life-changing injuries” including a wound to the side of his face and a cut tendon in his forearm. Both men spent several days in hospital receiving treatment.
Said Detective Inspector Lavery: “Witness accounts, backed by CCTV, indicate that a verbal altercation escalated, resulting in a shockingly vicious attack.
"These were actions that shook those present, and indeed an entire community; while the lives of the two brothers could easily have been lost.”
The blade-wielding man dashed from the scene, fleeing Northern Ireland in an attempt to evade justice, but was arrested in England two weeks later.
Added DI Lavery: “Working with the Public Prosecution Service and Lincolnshire police, and thanks to the support of witnesses, Hamilton has been held to account. I can only hope this sends a clear message to those who would seek to harm others – we will work tirelessly to bring you before the courts.
“While I hope the victims and their loved ones will take some sense of closure from today, I am deeply mindful that both physical and emotional scars will remain.”