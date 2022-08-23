Descriptions of burglars made public in bid to hunt down duo who targeted rural Co Antrim home

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The road where the burglary took place

It happened at a home on Ballycloghan Road, to the north of Broughshane, on Monday.

At about 4pm two males were seen running from the property, causing the victims to realise their property had been entered and ransacked.

The PSNI said it remains unclear if anything was actually stolen.

It was reported that the two men made off towards the Knockan Road area in a blue coloured car.

One of the men is described as being 5ft5 in height, wearing dark coloured clothing, and aged in his 20s.

The second male is described as wearing dark coloured clothing, 5ft2 in height, heavy build, and aged in his 20s too.

Both males were wearing material that masked their faces.

Police are appealing for anyone with any information in relation to this matter to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 1455 22/08/22.

You can also make a report online using via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ .