News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Descriptions of burglars made public in bid to hunt down duo who targeted rural Co Antrim home

Descriptions have been issued of two burglars who ransacked a home deep in rural Co Antrim.

By Adam Kula
Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 12:35 pm
The road where the burglary took place
The road where the burglary took place

It happened at a home on Ballycloghan Road, to the north of Broughshane, on Monday.

At about 4pm two males were seen running from the property, causing the victims to realise their property had been entered and ransacked.

The PSNI said it remains unclear if anything was actually stolen.

It was reported that the two men made off towards the Knockan Road area in a blue coloured car.

Most Popular

One of the men is described as being 5ft5 in height, wearing dark coloured clothing, and aged in his 20s.

The second male is described as wearing dark coloured clothing, 5ft2 in height, heavy build, and aged in his 20s too.

Both males were wearing material that masked their faces.

Police are appealing for anyone with any information in relation to this matter to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 1455 22/08/22.

You can also make a report online using via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ .

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org/ .

Billy Hutchinson indicates black flags bearing UVF slogan and UVF imagery were not put up by the UVF

WATCH: Differing staff views on ‘transphobia’ are ‘problematic’ in Northern Ireland Human Rights Commission says chief

Cliftonville FC stonewalls questions after Ronan Hale pictured with arm around player wearing republican rifle slogan