'Despicable' Antrim arson attack on home of deaf pensioner condemned as elderly victim treated for burns and smoke inhalation

The 3am attack left a woman in her 70s and two people who tried to rescue her hospitalised.

The fire, lit around 3am on Tuesday, ripped through the terraced house of a woman in her 70s in the Rathglynn area of the town.

The pensioner, who is understood to be deaf, has been hospitalised for treatment for burns and smoke inhalation.

Two people in their 40s who attempted to rescue her were also taken to hospital, both with smoke inhalation and one with burns to her hands.

The charred interior of the house. Photo: Presseye

The attack has been greeted with widespread disgust and condemnation from local representatives, with DUP alderman John Smyth stating: “It’s inexcusable.”

"I can see no reason for a despicable act like this,” he added. “Deliberately setting light to the house of an elderly woman in the middle of the night is appalling.”

The victim was described as “a real stalwart” of the area by Ulster Unionist councillor Lisa Smyth.

"She’d be known to the entire community, everyone is shocked that this could happen,” she said.

The aftermath of the 3am arson attack on a pensioner's home. Photo: Presseye

"She is elderly and she is more vulnerable because of her disability, so the idea someone could deliberately start this fire is appalling. This must be condemned in the strongest terms.”

DUP councillor Ben Dunlop said the people of the area are focused on making sure the elderly victim is able to make a full recovery.

“The house is just gone, it’s not liveable, though at least possessions can be replaced – lives cannot,” he said.

“Frankly, without the quick action of the Fire Service, we could have been looking at the whole row going up.

"When someone lights that match, they never know whose lives will be at risk or what damage they will cause. I wholeheartedly condemn their actions.”

Alliance councillor Neil Kelly said the arson attack has stunned the entire Antrim community.

“We can only be glad nobody was more seriously injured, and I would like to extend my thanks to the Fire Service for their quick and effective action in containing the blaze,” he said.

“This kind of reckless, destructive, and downright dangerous behaviour cannot be tolerated. I would urge anyone that may have any information that could aid police in their investigations to please get in touch with them.”

SDLP councillor Roisin Lynch labelled the attack “an absolutely disgraceful incident”, adding: "I can’t begin to imagine why anyone would target the home of an older person in this way.

"People in this area are shocked that this has happened on their doorsteps and that a member of their community was placed in harm’s way.

“I would like to commend the man and woman who did their best to help this woman escape the fire, and the Fire Service for their response. Without them we could have been dealing with an awful tragedy."

The PSNI said the house was “significantly damaged” and the incident is being treated as arson with intent.

A statement issued by the Fire Service said crews from Antrim and Ballymena attended the call.

"Crews wearing breathing apparatus rescued one female and extinguished the fire.