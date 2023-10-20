News you can trust since 1737
Detectives appeal for information following a report of an attempted armed robbery

Detectives are appealing for information following a report of an attempted armed robbery at premises at the Rathgael Road area of Bangor on Thursday 19th October.
By Michael Cousins
Published 20th Oct 2023, 10:17 BST
Detective Sergeant Bell said: “Shortly after 9:20pm, it was reported that a man armed with a suspected firearm entered a takeaway in the area.

The man then demanded money from a male member of staff, but made off on foot empty-handed towards the Lord Warden’s area following the incident.

There were no reports of any injuries.

The Rathgael Road area of BangorThe Rathgael Road area of Bangor
“The man is described as being aged in his 20s and of slim build.

The male’s face was covered and was wearing dark coloured clothing and gloves.

“Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to this investigation, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number1940 19/10/23.

Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”