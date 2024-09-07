Detectives are appealing for information following the report of a vehicle theft in the Elm Drive area of Dungannon on Saturday September 7

It was reported that a red coloured BMW 5 Series car was stolen from outside a house in the area sometime between 10pm on Friday and 11am on Saturday morning.

The incident is being treated as a keyless car theft as the owner remains in possession of the keys and no evidence of a break-in was found. Detectives would ask anyone who was in the area and who noticed any suspicious activity or captured dash-cam or doorbell footage which could assist with their enquiries to contact them in Cookstown on 101, quoting reference 604 07/09/24.

