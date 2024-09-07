Detectives appeal for information following theft of a BMW 5 Series car being treated as a keyless theft
It was reported that a red coloured BMW 5 Series car was stolen from outside a house in the area sometime between 10pm on Friday and 11am on Saturday morning.
The incident is being treated as a keyless car theft as the owner remains in possession of the keys and no evidence of a break-in was found. Detectives would ask anyone who was in the area and who noticed any suspicious activity or captured dash-cam or doorbell footage which could assist with their enquiries to contact them in Cookstown on 101, quoting reference 604 07/09/24.
You can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.