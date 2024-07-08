Detectives conduct search and seize drugs in north Antrim UDA investigation
Detective Inspector Pyper said: “These searches were conducted at a house on Dunloy's Lisboy Road and a business off Portmore Road in Portstewart as part of an ongoing investigation into criminality linked to North Antrim UDA.
“As a result of the searches, quantities of suspected Class A and B drugs were seized alongside a number of electronic devices. The items were taken away for further forensic examination.
“Our enquiries remain ongoing and I would encourage anyone with information about the supply or use of illegal drugs to contact police on 101.”
You can also report to police online, via www.psni.police.uk/report or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/