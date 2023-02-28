News you can trust since 1737
Detectives granted more time to question 71-year-old in connection with attempted murder of DCI John Caldwell

Detectives have been granted more time to question a 71-year-old man arrested in connection with the investigation into the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell in Omagh on Wednesday 22 February.

By Gemma Murray
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

A PSNI statement reveals that a court in Belfast has granted an extension to the detention of the suspect until 10pm on Wednesday 1st March.

All six arrested men remain in custody in the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station.

Major Investigation Team detectives continue to ask for the public’s help and would appeal to witnesses or those with information to get in touch by calling 101.

Forensics at the scene
Detectives are also highlighting a reward of up to £20,000 from Crimestoppers, who are a charity and independent of the police.

The reward is offered for information given directly to Crimestoppers that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for John’s attempted murder. Contact the charity anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Information, including photos, CCTV and dash-cam footage, can also be provided to police through the Major Incident Public Portal at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI23S03-PO1

