Detectives hunting man armed with Stanley knife who robbed premises in Stranmillis area

Police are hunting a man who committed a robbery with a knife.

The PSNI said it was reported that at around 8.30pm yesterday, a man armed with a Stanley blade entered premises on Lockview Road in lower Stranmillis, and demanded money from the till.

He made off with a sum of cash on foot in the direction of Stranmillis Wharf.

"Thankfully there were no reports of any injuries," said the police.

The robbery happened in the Stranmillis area of south Belfast (photo by INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images)

“The suspect is described as being approximately six ft two ins in height, and wearing a dark coloured face mask and a green and grey coat.

“Anyone who may have any information which might assist us with our enquiries is asked to contact detectives via 101, and quote reference number 1428 of 27/10/25.

“We would also appeal to anyone who may have CCTV, dash-cam or mobile phone footage of the area at the time of the report that we could also review.

