Detectives hunting man armed with Stanley knife who robbed premises in Stranmillis area
The PSNI said it was reported that at around 8.30pm yesterday, a man armed with a Stanley blade entered premises on Lockview Road in lower Stranmillis, and demanded money from the till.
He made off with a sum of cash on foot in the direction of Stranmillis Wharf.
"Thankfully there were no reports of any injuries," said the police.
“The suspect is described as being approximately six ft two ins in height, and wearing a dark coloured face mask and a green and grey coat.
“Anyone who may have any information which might assist us with our enquiries is asked to contact detectives via 101, and quote reference number 1428 of 27/10/25.
“We would also appeal to anyone who may have CCTV, dash-cam or mobile phone footage of the area at the time of the report that we could also review.
"You can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/ .”