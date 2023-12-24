Detectives investigating aggravated burglary in the Downpatrick area appeal for information and witnesses

Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following a report of an aggravated burglary in Downpatrick on Saturday morning, December 23

“Our investigation is now underway to establish what happened, who was involved and a motive.

Detective Sergeant Wilson said: “Police received a report at approximately 2.50am that four masked men, who were dressed all in black and armed with weapons, entered a property in the Leaside Gardens area of the town.

“Two men were inside the property at the time, one of whom was assaulted by the suspects. He sustained facial injuries as a result of the attack.

“The masked men also caused extensive damage to a bathroom inside the house, and smashed a television in the living room.

“We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, and saw anything suspicious to call police on 101, quoting reference number 237 23/12/23.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/