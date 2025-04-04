Detectives investigating journalist murder in Co Armagh make arrest in England

By Jonathan McCambridge, PA
Published 4th Apr 2025, 09:22 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2025, 09:27 BST
Detectives investigating the murder of journalist Martin O’Hagan in Co Armagh have made an arrest in EnglandDetectives investigating the murder of journalist Martin O’Hagan in Co Armagh have made an arrest in England
Detectives investigating the murder of journalist Martin O’Hagan in Co Armagh have made an arrest in England
Detectives investigating the murder of journalist Martin O'Hagan in Co Armagh have made an arrest in England .

Mr O'Hagan, 51, was shot dead by loyalist paramilitaries as he walked home from a night out with his wife in Lurgan in September 2001 .

No-one has ever been successfully prosecuted for his murder.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Detectives from Police Service of Northern Ireland's Legacy Investigation Branch, investigating the murder of journalist Martin O'Hagan in Lurgan in 2001, have arrested a 42-year-old man as part of the overall investigation.

Detectives investigating the murder of journalist Martin O’Hagan in Co Armagh have made an arrest in EnglandDetectives investigating the murder of journalist Martin O’Hagan in Co Armagh have made an arrest in England
Detectives investigating the murder of journalist Martin O’Hagan in Co Armagh have made an arrest in England

"He was arrested in the Sheffield area yesterday morning, with the assistance of Counter Terrorism Policing North East and South Yorkshire Police , and has been transported to Northern Ireland for questioning in the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave police station.

"Detectives also conducted a search of a property in the Sheffield area as part of the operation."

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice