Detectives investigating journalist murder in Co Armagh make arrest in England
Mr O'Hagan, 51, was shot dead by loyalist paramilitaries as he walked home from a night out with his wife in Lurgan in September 2001 .
No-one has ever been successfully prosecuted for his murder.
A PSNI spokesperson said: "Detectives from Police Service of Northern Ireland's Legacy Investigation Branch, investigating the murder of journalist Martin O'Hagan in Lurgan in 2001, have arrested a 42-year-old man as part of the overall investigation.
"He was arrested in the Sheffield area yesterday morning, with the assistance of Counter Terrorism Policing North East and South Yorkshire Police , and has been transported to Northern Ireland for questioning in the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave police station.
"Detectives also conducted a search of a property in the Sheffield area as part of the operation."