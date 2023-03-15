The latest suspect was arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice and assisting offenders following the search of a property in the Omagh area and has been taken to Omagh Custody Suite for further questioning.A 45-year-old man arrested in the Belfast area under the Terrorism Act yesterday, Tuesday 14 March, remains in custody at this time.Nine other men aged 72, 57, 47, 45, 43, 38, 33, 25 & 22 years old also arrested in connection with the attempted murder have been released following questioning.Major Investigation Team detectives continue to ask for the public’s help and would appeal to witnesses or those with information to get in touch by calling 101.Mr Caldwell remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital.