Detectives investigating the attempted murder of DCI John Caldwell have arrested a 34-year-old woman.
Mr Caldwell was shot a number of times on 22 February at a sports complex in Omagh, Co Tyrone, after coaching a youth football team.
The latest suspect was arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice and assisting offenders following the search of a property in the Omagh area and has been taken to Omagh Custody Suite for further questioning.A 45-year-old man arrested in the Belfast area under the Terrorism Act yesterday, Tuesday 14 March, remains in custody at this time.Nine other men aged 72, 57, 47, 45, 43, 38, 33, 25 & 22 years old also arrested in connection with the attempted murder have been released following questioning.Major Investigation Team detectives continue to ask for the public’s help and would appeal to witnesses or those with information to get in touch by calling 101.Mr Caldwell remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital.
Police have described the dissident republican group the New IRA as their main line of inquiry.
Detectives are highlighting a reward of up to £150,000 from Crimestoppers, who are a charity and independent of the police. The reward is offered for information given directly to Crimestoppers that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for John’s attempted murder. Contact the charity anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.orgInformation, including photos, CCTV and dash-cam footage, can also be provided to police through the Major Incident Public Portal at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI23S03-PO1