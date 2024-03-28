Detectives investigating the murder of Peter McCormack and the attempted murder of others in the Thierafurth Inn in Kilcoo in 1992 have made a further arrest

Detectives from Legacy Investigation Branch, investigating the murder of Peter McCormack and the attempted murder of others in the Thierafurth Inn in Kilcoo on 19 November 1992, have made a further arrest.
By Gemma Murray
Published 26th Mar 2024, 13:59 GMT
Updated 28th Mar 2024, 13:41 GMT
A 56-year-old man was arrested in the Belfast area this morning, Thursday 28 March, under the Terrorism Act.

He has been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station for questioning.

This comes after a 63-year-old man and a 58-year-woman arrested in the South Down area of Tuesday were released following questioning on 27 March.

Thierafurth Inn in KilcooThierafurth Inn in Kilcoo
Thierafurth Inn in Kilcoo

Mr McCormack, a 42 year old former schoolteacher from Drumena Road in Kilcoo, was shot dead when two gunmen burst into the public house and opened fire on customers inside at around 9pm.

Three other customers, including a 69-year-old man who was registered blind, were also injured in the attack.