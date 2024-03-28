Detectives investigating the murder of Peter McCormack and the attempted murder of others in the Thierafurth Inn in Kilcoo in 1992 have made a further arrest
A 56-year-old man was arrested in the Belfast area this morning, Thursday 28 March, under the Terrorism Act.
He has been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station for questioning.
This comes after a 63-year-old man and a 58-year-woman arrested in the South Down area of Tuesday were released following questioning on 27 March.
Mr McCormack, a 42 year old former schoolteacher from Drumena Road in Kilcoo, was shot dead when two gunmen burst into the public house and opened fire on customers inside at around 9pm.
Three other customers, including a 69-year-old man who was registered blind, were also injured in the attack.