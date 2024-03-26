Detectives investigating the murder of Peter McCormack and the attempted murder of others in the Thierafurth Inn in Kilcoo in 1992 have made two arrests
Detectives from Legacy Investigation Branch, investigating the murder of Peter McCormack and the attempted murder of others in the Thierafurth Inn in Kilcoo on 19 November 1992, have made two arrests.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A 63-year-old man and a 58-year-old woman were arrested in the South Down area this morning, Tuesday 26 March, under the Terrorism Act.
They have been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station for questioning.
Mr McCormack, a 42 year old former schoolteacher from Drumena Road in Kilcoo, was shot dead when two gunmen burst into the public house and opened fire on customers inside at around 9pm.
Three other customers, including a 69-year-old man who was registered blind, were also injured in the attack.