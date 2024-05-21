Detectives investigating the stabbing of a man in his 40s in Downpatrick have charged a 34-year-old man with attempted arson endangering life, throwing a petrol bomb and other charges
He faces a number of charges including attempted arson endangering life, throwing a petrol bomb, causing grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indicatable offence.
The charges relate to an incident in the St John's Mews area of the town on Wednesday, 15th May.
He is due to appear before Newtownards Magistrates' Court this morning, Tuesday 21st May.
As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.