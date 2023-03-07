Detectives open murder case as man dies after late-night altercation outside venue in Botanic district of Belfast

Dashcam footage from drivers is being sought

The dead man is in his 40s, and the attack took place between 3am and 3.30am on Sunday, January 29.

A post-mortem has yet to be carried out.

Three men who were arrested in connection with the incident remain on police bail.

Detective Inspector Michelle Griffin said: “Sadly the victim of the assault has now passed away in hospital. I am appealing for witnesses to come forward.

“The assault occurred… when the victim was waiting for a lift in the car park beside licensed premises.

“It has been reported that three men approached the victim and his friend before an altercation occurred which spilled out onto the Malone Road, at the junction of Eglantine Avenue.

“We know that this area would have been relatively busy with vehicles at the time, particularly taxi drivers, and would appeal to anyone who may have been in the vicinity to check their dashcam for relevant footage.

“If you have any information which could assist our investigation, please contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 1297 of 16/02/23.

“A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/