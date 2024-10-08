Detectives probing killing of Kyle McDermott, 24, charge man with manslaughter

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Detectives have charged a man with manslaughter over a fatal altercation in Co Tyrone.

The officers are investigating the death of Kyle McDermott, 24, who died after an incident in Ballymagorry, a village to the north of Strabane, on Sunday.

At about 7pm tonight they said a 24-year-old man would appear in court tomorrow accused of manslaughter.

He is due to appear before Dungannon Magistrates’ Court.

Kyle McDermott

Earlier in the day, the police had made a public appeal to track down people who were in a vehicle near the scene.

Detective Inspector Hazel Miller had said: “I am making a specific and direct appeal to the occupants of a blue-coloured car.

“This car was parked on the Victoria Road, near the scene of the altercation, and we believe that an occupant captured mobile footage of the incident.

“Kyle, at just 24 years old, was a young man in his prime when his life was cut short, leaving a family and friends heartbroken.

“I am appealing, in the first instance, to the driver and passengers of that car to please contact us on 101 as soon as possible, as your support could greatly assist our inquiries.

“I will also take the opportunity to extend a reminder to anyone who was in the Victoria Road area on Sunday night between 6pm and midnight to come forward with any information or footage you may have. Please quote reference 1670 of 06/10/24.

“Information can also be provided to the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”

His former employer, construction firm McGettigan Homes, posted online about the 24-year-old: “Kyle with his father Stephen and brother Arden worked with our company for a number of years.

“Kyle was a very talented digger driver and enjoyed creating numerous videos from his cabin showing his extended skills.

“He was a great asset to our company and his tragic passing has sorely affected us all.

“We are thinking of Kyle’s partner Chloe, his dad Stephen, mum Claire, his brothers, sister, extended family and friends at this very difficult time. Rest in peace Kyle.”