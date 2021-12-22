Detectives question Co Antrim employee over money transfer

PSNI crest

The suspect was detained on Wednesday afternoon on suspicion of fraud by abuse of position and was last night being questioned by detectives from Lisburn CID.

A PSNI spokesman said: “Following further enquiries the male was arrested and two vehicles were seized by officers from a property in the Ballyclare area. He remains in custody assisting police with enquiries.

“We would ask all businesses to remain vigilant if they believe that fraudulent activity is taking place at this time. If you believe that you or your business may be a victim of this type of offence, please contact police on 101.”