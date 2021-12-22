Detectives question Co Antrim employee over money transfer
A company employee in the Lisburn area has been arrested on suspicion of fraud after a director reported concerns the 27-year-old man had transferred money from the business to their personal account.
The suspect was detained on Wednesday afternoon on suspicion of fraud by abuse of position and was last night being questioned by detectives from Lisburn CID.
A PSNI spokesman said: “Following further enquiries the male was arrested and two vehicles were seized by officers from a property in the Ballyclare area. He remains in custody assisting police with enquiries.
“We would ask all businesses to remain vigilant if they believe that fraudulent activity is taking place at this time. If you believe that you or your business may be a victim of this type of offence, please contact police on 101.”
For further information visit www.nidirect.gov.uk/scamwiseni or the ScamwiseNI Facebook page @scamwiseni