Detectives seize approximately £125,000 cash and £75,000 of cannabis following Belfast searches
In total, approximately £125,000 cash has been seized throughout the operation.
Today (May 28), officers carried out a search at a business premises in the Stranmillis area of south Belfast.
Class B controlled drugs with a potential street value of around £75,000 were seized and two men and a woman were arrested. They remain in police custody at this time.
At a second search in Belfast, £17,000 in cash was recovered.
In April, following a search at property in Belfast in relation to money laundering, a sum of approximately £108,000 was recovered and two people were arrested. Both have since been released on police bail pending ongoing enquiries.
Detective Inspector Kelly said: “We are committed to tackling the supply of controlled drugs within our community and as part of that process we are targeting the finances of those involved in, or assisting these criminals.
“Drug suppliers’ primary aim is to make money to fund their lifestyle and they should be under no illusion, we will not only take their drugs, we will seize cash and any assets that are deemed proceeds of this criminality.
“It’s crucial that any suspected illicit activity is flagged to police so that action can be taken, and I’m appealing to anyone with information to contact us on 101.”
Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/The independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/