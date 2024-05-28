Detectives seize approximately £125,000 cash and £75,000 of cannabis following Belfast searches

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Detectives from PSNI Organised Crime Unit have conducted five searches in recent weeks in relation to suspected money laundering activities and the supply of controlled drugs by persons believed to be involved in organised criminality in the greater Belfast area.

In total, approximately £125,000 cash has been seized throughout the operation.

Today (May 28), officers carried out a search at a business premises in the Stranmillis area of south Belfast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Class B controlled drugs with a potential street value of around £75,000 were seized and two men and a woman were arrested. They remain in police custody at this time.

Approximately £125,000 cash has been seized throughout the PSNI's operation in relation to suspected money laundering activities and the supply of controlled drugs by persons believed to be involved in organised criminality in the greater Belfast area

At a second search in Belfast, £17,000 in cash was recovered.

In April, following a search at property in Belfast in relation to money laundering, a sum of approximately £108,000 was recovered and two people were arrested. Both have since been released on police bail pending ongoing enquiries.

Detective Inspector Kelly said: “We are committed to tackling the supply of controlled drugs within our community and as part of that process we are targeting the finances of those involved in, or assisting these criminals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Drug suppliers’ primary aim is to make money to fund their lifestyle and they should be under no illusion, we will not only take their drugs, we will seize cash and any assets that are deemed proceeds of this criminality.

“It’s crucial that any suspected illicit activity is flagged to police so that action can be taken, and I’m appealing to anyone with information to contact us on 101.”