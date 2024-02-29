Detectives targeting UDA in west Belfast free two men in their 30s after arresting them over drugs haul

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The men, 30 and 39, were detained by the Paramilitary Crime Task Force as part of an investigation into the west Belfast wing of the UDA.

At the same time the police raided three properties in north Belfast, uncvering “suspected Class A, B and C controlled drugs... alongside cash and mobile phones”, which are now being forensically examined.

The police said it would “encourage anyone with information about the supply or use of illegal drugs to contact police on 101”.