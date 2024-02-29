All Sections
Detectives targeting UDA in west Belfast free two men in their 30s after arresting them over drugs haul

The police have freed two men on bail after they were arrested on suspicion of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply, among other unspecified offences.
By Adam Kula
Published 29th Feb 2024, 19:26 GMT
The men, 30 and 39, were detained by the Paramilitary Crime Task Force as part of an investigation into the west Belfast wing of the UDA.

At the same time the police raided three properties in north Belfast, uncvering “suspected Class A, B and C controlled drugs... alongside cash and mobile phones”, which are now being forensically examined.

The police said it would “encourage anyone with information about the supply or use of illegal drugs to contact police on 101”.

At 7pm, the PSNI said the two men “have been released on bail pending further enquiries,” adding: “The investigation continues.”