Detectives trying to smash South East Antrim UDA drug-dealing carry out raids across east of Ulster

By Adam Kula
Published 10th Jun 2025, 19:13 BST

The PSNI have conducted a series of raids in relation to drug-dealing by the South East Antrim UDA.

Officers seized what they described as “a quantity of suspected Class A controlled drugs… as well as drugs paraphernalia and five high value watches”.

Five properties were searched in the Carrickfergus, Ballyclare, and Newtownards areas.

The items have been taken away by police for further forensic examinations.

A mural honouring the South East Antrim UDA in Rathfern, NewtownabbeyA mural honouring the South East Antrim UDA in Rathfern, Newtownabbey
A mural honouring the South East Antrim UDA in Rathfern, Newtownabbey

The PSNI said: “We will continue to work with our partners in the Paramilitary Crime Task Force to disrupt the activities of those who make their living from crime. They use a regime of fear to exercise control over the most vulnerable in our society, and care nothing about the lives ruined along the way.

“Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”

The Paramilitary Crime Task Force consists of the PSNI working with the National Crime Agency and HM Revenue & Customs.

The South East Antrim UDA is a distinct breakaway faction of the ‘mainstream’ UDA, which is largely led from south Belfast.

Despite its name, the South East Antrim faction has been involved in violent feuding and other crime in north Down (though it is largely based in Newtownabbey, Carrickfergus, and Larne).

