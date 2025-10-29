Device found in west Belfast was a viable bomb say police after army disposal experts move in
Police officers had been carrying out a search in the Glenalina Gardens area in the Ballymurphy district of west Belfast.
Now the PSNI has said: “Ammunition Technical Officers attended and examined the object, which has been declared as a viable device.
"It was taken away for further forensic examination.
“A number of local residents had to be evacuated from the area, and we thank them for their patience while this safety operation was carried out.
“We would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1598- 28/10/25
"Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”