Device found in west Belfast was a viable bomb say police after army disposal experts move in

A bomb has been found in west Belfast.

Police officers had been carrying out a search in the Glenalina Gardens area in the Ballymurphy district of west Belfast.

Now the PSNI has said: “Ammunition Technical Officers attended and examined the object, which has been declared as a viable device.

"It was taken away for further forensic examination.

Police and the army at the scene of the security alert in the Glenalina Gardens area of west Belfast

“A number of local residents had to be evacuated from the area, and we thank them for their patience while this safety operation was carried out.

“We would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1598- 28/10/25