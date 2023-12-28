Disabled County Down man accused of pimping out vulnerable women in sex trade claims he was an innocent 'Good Samaritan'

​A disabled Co Down man accused of pimping out vulnerable heroin addicts claims he acted as an innocent “Good Samaritan”, the High Court heard today.

Court report

Derek Brown allegedly exploited three women involved in the sex trade by arranging meetings and taking a cut of their earnings. But counsel for the 60-year-old defendant argued that his intentions were entirely charitable.

Adrian Higgins said: “He was helping these troubled young ladies… as far as he was aware he was dropping them off to meet friends or at GP appointments.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brown, of West Street in Newtownards, was refused bail on a total of 32 charges. He faces multiple counts of human trafficking, controlling prostitution for gain, paying for sexual sevices, sexual assault, brothel keeping, voyeurism and being concerned in the supply of heroin.

The alleged offences took place over a three-year period between January 2020 and January 2023.

A previous court heard at least one complainant claims Brown met and paid her for sex while she was addicted to substances and living in a hostel. He also allegedly arranged appointments for the women and took a cut of their money.

Prosecutors suggested that Brown may have used a car obtained through a disability allowance scheme as part of the offending, with checks on the vehicle revealing its mileage was nearly 10 times higher than expected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During police interviews he denied any wrongdoing, branding the women liars and insisting that he had been a father figure to them. He was said to have browsed websites offering sexual services in the Belfast area “just to see who was around”.

As Brown mounted a new bid to be released from custody, the court heard that he is mounting a “Good Samaritan defence”. Mr Higgins submitted: “Historically he has been involved in charitable work, and through that he met these three individuals. He wasn’t aware they were engaged in prostitution.”

The barrister described the allegations as “distasteful” but argued that Brown has been detained since June and could now be released under conditions. “Due to his physical conditions this is somebody who is not going to be difficult to track,” he added.