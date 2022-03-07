Appeal after same shop targeted twice by masked men - ‘disgraceful attacks on a newly opened business’

The PSNI. in a statement said that in the most recent incident, last night, a man smashed shop windows in the Northumberland Street area of west Belfast.

The criminal damage happened at around 8.45pm.

A man approached and smashed windows of the shop, possibly with a hammer. The man, who was wearing a mask, was described as wearing grey tracksuit bottoms, grey trainers and a dark-coloured jacket with a distinctive orange jacket underneath.

People have been asked to ensure their vehicles and homes are secured.

In the second incident, two masked males entered the same premises last Thursday (3rd March) around 8.15pm and threw a tin of what is believed to be driveway sealant over the interior targeting high value items in the shop.

Local Policing Team Sergeant Peter Tew said: “These are disgraceful attacks on a newly opened business in the area, and we would ask the community to assist Police so that we can bring those responsible to justice.”

Anyone who may have witnessed the incidents or who may have any information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1702 on 06/03/22.

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via ww.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.