Disorder at Belfast interface as loyalists target police with missiles and fireworks

Missiles and fireworks being thrown at police on Lanark Way in the Loyalist Shankill Road area on Wednesday evening. Photo: Press Association

The disorder came on Lanark Way in the loyalist Shankill Road area close to the peace wall.

A protest against the post-Brexit Northern Ireland Protocol had been planned in the area.

The PSNI described a “public order situation” in the Lanark Way area.

“A number of missiles and fireworks have been thrown towards police,” they said.

Motorists and pedestrians were advised to avoid the area.

Loyalist stunt at West Belfast interface a dangerous and provocative act – Sheehan

Sinn Fein’s Pat Sheehan called for an end to what he called “dangerous and provocative stunts at interfaces” by loyalists.

“I condemn the trouble on the Springfield Road and on Lanark Way this evening,” he said.

“There is absolutely no place in our society for this needless violence and local residents deserve to live in peace.

“Tonight’s trouble is a direct consequence of the dangerous and irresponsible stunt organised by loyalists at the Lanark Way interface this evening.

“This so-called anti-Protocol protest was deliberately organised at this interface with the sole intention of heightening tensions and causing trouble.”

Mr Sheenan added: “I am calling on political unionism to show some leadership and call for an immediate end to all protests at interface areas before someone is seriously injured and they should tone down the provocative and dishonest rhetoric.