A 20-year-old motorist sped off from police in Randalstown and was only halted when a stinger was deployed at Toomebridge 20 minutes later.

Michael McKenna, with an address given as Parkview in Castledawson, committed offences on December 16 last year.

He pleaded guilty to driving dangerously, driving whilst disqualified, failing to provide a specimen of blood, failing to stop for police, using a Volkswagen Jetta without insurance, and being in possession of cannabis.

A prosecutor yesterday told Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, that at 12.20am on December 16 police stopped a Volkswagen Jetta in the Neillsbrook area of Randalstown.

The man fled after police detected the smell of cannabis in the car (photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Police spoke with the occupants and there was a strong smell of cannabis.

They were informed they were going to be detained for a search, and the defendant had then driven off at speed, resulting in a police pursuit.

The pursuit lasted 21 minutes with estimated speeds in excess of 90mph being reached on "minor roads".

A stinger was deployed in the Toomebridge area, bringing the car to a halt.

The defendant ran off, but was caught.

When arrested, the defendant refused to provide a blood sample.

He was in possession of a "small bag of herbal cannabis".

Sentencing had been deferred until now.

District Judge Nigel Broderick told him: "Given the serious nature of this offending and your previous record there was every reason to imprison you.

"However the court was persuaded to defer sentence with an obvious condition that you wouldn't re-offend, and you have honoured that condition.”

The judge said in light of that he would not jail him, and handed down a five-month prison term, suspended for two years.

There is also a five year driving ban and a £300 fine.