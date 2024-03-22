Dissident republican jailed for involvement in bomb attack on PSNI officer has his prison sentence increased
Judges held that the original six-year term imposed on Gavin Coyle for his role in the terrorist operation in Co Tyrone was unduly lenient.
Members of the Real IRA carried out the attempt to murder the off-duty constable back in May 2008.
A bomb exploded under his car in the village of Spamount near Castlederg as he drove to work.
He suffered serious leg injuries but was dragged from the wreckage shortly before it burst into flames.
Coyle, 46, from Mullaghmore Drive, Omagh was said to have known the police officer during their childhood when they attended the same school.
In October last year he received a six-year sentence after pleading guilty to IRA membership and providing his car for terrorist purposes.
Coyle was originally ordered to serve four years in prison and the remaining two years on licence. But the Public Prosecution Service referred the sentence to the Court of Appeal on the grounds that it was too lenient.
Counsel for the PPS insisted Coyle was no innocent bystander, but instead an active IRA member with an “entrenched ideology” who handed over his vehicle knowing it would be used for an unspecified terrorist purpose.
In a counter challenge, defence lawyers claimed his sentence had been manifestly excessive.
They argued it should have been reduced further because of the delay in bringing the case to court.
Ruling on the competing appeals, Lady Chief Justice Dame Siobhan Keegan indicated Coyle could not receive the maximum reduction for only pleading guilty as the case was ready for trial.
He made no admissions throughout police interviews, initially contesting the charges, failing to confirm ownership or provision of his car and denying membership of a proscribed organisation, the judge pointed out.
“In our view the ultimate sentence reached of six years could not on any reading be said to be manifestly excessive for serious terrorist offending of this nature,” Dame Siobhan said.
Instead, the court backed PPS submissions that Coyle should serve a longer term.
“We consider that the sentence in this case was not simply lenient but was unduly lenient for offending of this nature,” the Lady Chief Justice confirmed.
“We will therefore grant leave for the reference and substitute a custodial sentence of eight years for the sentence imposed by the trial judge.”
Under counter-terrorism laws, Coyle must now serve two-thirds of the newly imposed period in custody.