Dissident threat remains due to lack of focus on reconciliation: Arlene Foster

Arlene Foster on GB News

The former DUP leader and First Minister said there is more to than “just the absence of terrorism”.

Mrs Foster said: “It's also the absence of the threat of terrorism and unfortunately, we still have a very small number of republicans that continue to threaten the Northern Ireland peace.

“Over this weekend, the police said that they were very concerned about attacks, particularly on police officers and their families. I think one of the difficulties with the Belfast Agreement and one of the omissions is that there hasn't been enough concentration on reconciliation.

“One of the reasons why I voted against the Belfast Agreement actually, was the fact that the terrorists were allowed to leave in 1998. But there was very little consideration given to the victims of terrorism and to those people who had suffered the most during those dark days.

"And indeed we're still dealing with the legacy of what happened in Northern Ireland.”

Speaking to GB News, Dame Arlene was asked if we can expect to see Stormont sitting anytime soon.

She said: “Well, I think everybody would like to have their own devolved administration back. But we shouldn't forget that on the 20th anniversary of the Belfast agreement Stormont wasn't sitting either.