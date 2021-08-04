Eight week-old Liam O'Keefe was pronounced dead at an address in the Brompton Court area of Ardoyne last Tuesday.

The infant's two year-old sister, Kayla O'Keefe, was also injured and was taken to hospital, where she remains.

Baby Liam's and Kayla's father, who is also called Liam O'Keefe, was not in Northern Ireland at the time of the incident.

Liam O'Keefe caresses his eight week-old son's small white coffin on Wednesday morning. (Photo: Pacemaker Press)

Mr. O'Keefe caressed his baby boy's small white coffin during the funeral service on Wednesday morning.

The funeral left Brown’s Funeral Home on the Oldpark Road before heading towards Roselawn Crematorium.

Friend and family set up a fundraising webpage to help Mr. O'Keefe cover the funeral costs - they managed to raise £3,000.

The mother of both children, Raluca Ioana Tagani, was also admitted to hospital but was discharged and taken into police custody.

The 29 year-old appeared in court on Friday where she was charged with the murder of her son and attempted murder of her daughter.

It has been reported that the PSNI visited the Brompton Court address a few days before baby Liam was killed and his sister Kayla seriously injured.

An Ombudsman spokesman said: “Police notified us about a serious incident in Ardoyne and we’re now conducting preliminary inquiries in relation to the police response.