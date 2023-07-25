News you can trust since 1737
‘Distressing ordeal’ as two men attempt to grab a backpack belonging to a male in the Ballymena area

Police in Ballymena are appealing for information and witnesses following the report of a robbery at 6.50am yesterday (Monday, July 24).
By Johnny McNabb
Published 25th Jul 2023, 14:27 BST- 1 min read

Sergeant Johnston said: “We received a report that a man had been walking on Dunclug Park pathway when two men approached him and tried to grab his backpack. A struggle ensued and the victim suffered a laceration to his upper left arm which required hospital treatment.

“One of the suspects is described as around 5ft, black coloured hair, wearing dark coloured jacket and dark coloured trousers. The second man is described as wearing a green coloured coat and dark coloured trousers. Both are understood to have come from the direction of the Cushendall Road area before entering Dunclug Park pathway.

“This is obviously been a distressing ordeal for the victim who had been making his way to the bus stop to be collected for work. Our investigation is underway and we are appealing to anyone who may have captured dashcam footage or noticed any suspicious behaviour to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 276 24/07/23.”

Police in Ballymena are appealing for information and witnesses following the report of a robberyPolice in Ballymena are appealing for information and witnesses following the report of a robbery
Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/