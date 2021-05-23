Disturbance after covid breach claim

PSNI

Inspector Cochrane said: “Shortly before 12.30am we received a report of a possible breach of Covid Regulations at a house in the Killee Road area of Ballinamallard.

“On arrival, police were approached by a man who attacked the car and then to try and pull an officer out of the vehicle. When police tried to arrest him for criminal damage and assault, he resisted arrest and assaulted a second officer.

“The man was placed in the police car and taken to hospital where he proceeded to kick the driver and spat in the face of another officer. None of the officers were seriously injured during the incident.

“The man was arrested under suspicion of resisting arrest, two counts of criminal damage and four counts of assault on police. He remains in custody at this time.