Do you know these people? The PSNI want to speak to them in connection with disorder
The PSNI have issued the images of seven more people which they say “we would like to speak with”.
They said the attempt to trace them was “in connection with our ongoing investigation into a number of incidents of disorder and attacks on police officers since Saturday, August 3”.
The full roster of wanted images can be seen at www.psni.police.uk/news/op-exposure .