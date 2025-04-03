Dog destroyed by police after attacking man and woman in Co Down
A dog has been put down by police after attacking two people in a Co Down town.
According to a PSNI spokesman, officers were called to a house in the Rathmullen Drive part of Newtownards today (3rd) after reports that a man and a woman had been attacked by a dog.
The man and woman were given first aid for their injuries at the scene before being conveyed to hospital, the spokesman said, while the dog was “destroyed by specially trained officers, due to the risk to the public”.
Added the spokesman: “As is normal procedure, the office of the Police Ombudsman has been informed.”