Dog detained ‘on motoring offences’ say PSNI in spoof arrest posting

She had been picked up on Silverbridge Road, to the west of the town, on Friday morning.

Police posted on Facebook: “One detained! This one has been detained at Ardmore [PSNI station] for various motoring offences!”

The animal had apparently been chipped, but not registered.

Police asked the public to help identify the unknown dog, and after following a handful of leads, said that “Poppy has been released unconditionally after we confirmed her identity”.

They also pictured her slumped on the floor of the police station, having a snooze, adding: “During her stay she made herself quite comfortable!”

The law states that all dogs in Northern Ireland must be microchipped at eight weeks old – and a microchipped should be implanted before an owner applies for a dog licence.

The government says: “Dog owners are responsible for ensuring that the contact details held against their dog’s microchip number are accurate. If the details are not accurate, the dog is not considered as microchipped and the dog licence will not be valid.”

Dogs must also wear a collar with the owner’s name and address inscribed on it, or the owners face a maximum fine of £1,000.

