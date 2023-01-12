Dog walker slashed with knife after gang demand money on village street

In a statement Detective Sergeant Robinson said: “At around 9:30pm, it was reported that a man in his 20s was walking in the area with his dog when he was approached by three unknown men.

“It was reported that one of the men brandished a knife and swung the weapon at the man.

"As he raised his hands to defend himself, he received an injury to the palm of one of his hands by the knife.

Walking a dog

"The men then grabbed his arms and searched him, taking a sum of money and making off on foot.

"The man was taken to hospital for his injury following the incident.

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1963 11/01/23.

"You can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ .

