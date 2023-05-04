Donald Trump: Former president cutting Ireland trip short to 'confront' rape case accuser in New York

Mr Trump said he would "probably attend" the hearing as he spoke to reporters while golfing at his resort outside the village of Doonbeg, Co Clare.

His visit to Scotland and Ireland has coincided with the second week of a civil trial in Manhattan over accusations, denied by Mr Trump, that he raped former magazine columnist E Jean Carroll in a department store dressing room in 1996.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Trump said he has been "falsely accused".

Former US president Donald Trump points towards the media as he plays golf at Trump International Golf Links & Hotel in Doonbeg, Co. Clare, during his visit to Ireland.

"I'm going back to New York. I was falsely accused by this woman, I have no idea who she is - it's ridiculous," he said.

He said he is having to cut his trip to Ireland short because of the trial.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'll be going back early because a woman made a claim that is totally false, it's fake."

He said his accuser is a Democrat and the judge is a "rough judge".

"He doesn't like me very much, he was appointed by Bill Clinton," he said.

He added: "It's a disgrace but we have to do it, it's a part of life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's a fake claim like all the other claims, just like 'Russia Russia Russia'."

He said it is a "political scam".

"Because of that I have to leave Ireland and I have to leave Scotland where I have great properties, I have to leave early.

"I don't have to but I choose to."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: "It's a disgrace that this is allowed to happen.

"It's called false accusations against a rich guy. Or in my case, against a famous, rich and political person that is leading the polls by 40 points.

"And I have to go back for a woman that made a false accusation about me and I have a judge that is extremely hostile."

Mr Trump said he is going to "go back and confront this woman".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said the rape accusations against him are politically motivated.

"This is a political attack. This is the only way they think they can win the election because (Joe) Biden is losing," he said.

"He's down by 11 - and my republican opponent is down by 45 - he's disappeared."

Earlier in the day Mr Trump mocked the current President Joe Biden’s physical abilities and golfing skills after hitting his first drive at his west of Ireland golf course.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After hitting his first drive on the course, Mr Trump said: “You think Biden can do that? I don’t think so.

“Biden doesn’t hit a 280 right down the middle, does he? Biden can’t hit an 80 down the middle.”

Asked if he was confident he could defeat Joe Biden in the next US election, he said: “I could win it three times.”

He described his Democrat opponent, who defeated him in the 2020 poll, as “an incompetent person”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad