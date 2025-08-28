A south Belfast school has been closed for two days after graffiti was painted on walls in the surrounding area.

The News Letter understands that the decision was taken after intimidating graffiti was written in large letters in surrounding streets.

A spokesperson for Donegall Road Primary School said: "Donegall Road Primary School was unable to open on Wednesday 27 August due to criminal damage to the school site.

"Whilst it would be inappropriate to comment further due to an ongoing PSNI investigation, we are working with all relevant parties to minimise disruption and reopen as quickly as possible.

“An update was provided to parents yesterday afternoon (Wednesday 27 August) and the school remained closed today, Thursday 28 August."

The school declined to give any further details about the situation and directed all inquiries to the PSNI.

A PSNI spokeswoman said: “Police received a report of criminal damage in the Maldon Street, Nubia Street and Empire Street areas of south Belfast on Wednesday 27th August. Enquiries are ongoing.”

The school issued a brief message on Facebook on Wednesday.

It said: "Due to circumstances beyond our control, school will not open today. A further message will follow in due course.”

Photos seen by the News Letter feature black spray painted graffiti about three feet high and about twenty feet wide on a red brick wall, addressed to “D.R.P.S.”

The News Letter has approached a local elected representatives from a wide range of parties for comment.